Elizabeth Diane Mendelson
Sioux Falls - Elizabeth Diane Mendelson, devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and dedicated friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on October 20, 2019 at the age of 66.
Elizabeth was born in Fergus Falls, MN on April 16, 1953 to Richard and Alice Petersen. She grew up in Dell Rapids, SD and later graduated with a degree in biology from Augustana College in 1981. She spent 30 years working in the healthcare industry where she was widely respected for her leadership, integrity and sincerity.
She married Morgan Mendelson on November 22, 1980. Together they raised two children, Trenton Mendelson and Courtney Van Horn.
Elizabeth had a passion for gardening, fashion, interior design, travel, charity, giraffes, good wine, her cats and above all else, her friends and family. Her bright inviting smile, optimistic nature, intrinsic strength and steadfast devotion to others continue to leave an indelible influence on the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to spend time with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband and two children; sister, Tracy Edmondson and brother, Bryce Petersen. She warmly embraced the growth of her family through a profound love for her children-in-law, Jessie Mendelson and Graham Van Horn, as well as two grandchildren, Rhett and Harrison Van Horn, who brought endless joy to her final years.
A visitation will take place Thursday, October 24, from 5:00-7:00pm at George Boom Funeral Home, 3408 E. 10th St. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25 at First Lutheran Church at 11:00am to be followed by an interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne, MN. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Elizabeth's charities of choice.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019