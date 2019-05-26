|
Elizabeth Kinney Shelquist
Sioux Falls - Elizabeth was born July 6, 1937 in Sioux Falls, SD to John and Lu Kinney. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Sioux Falls, earned an Associate degree in Education from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Sioux Falls, earned a Masters degree in Education and Special Education from Bemidji State University and completed a two year Post Masters Individualized program in working with at risk children. She participated in many extracurricular activities in music, church, writing, and government. She worked at the Children's Library in Sioux Falls while attending school. Betty taught in the public schools in Hartford, SD, Sioux Falls, SD, Edina and Mounds View. She was involved in many volunteer positions in the communities in which she lived. She revered her Irish heritage. Betty developed a sequential phonetic program in teaching reading to struggling Special Education students. When a new student came to her class, she always announced, "This is the year you learn to read! I know the way to teach you!" The students believed in her and she believed in her students. After over three decades as a Special Education teacher, her legacy is that she taught hundreds of children to read.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lu Kinney, and brother Patrick. Betty is survived by her husband Bob; son Rob (Kim); grandchildren, Connor and Caroline; sister Ellen Misterek. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mounds View Education Foundation or Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday, May 31, with visitation starting one hour prior (in the church atrium) at Church of St. Charles Borromeo, 2739 Stinson Blvd. NE, St. Anthony. Private interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Maplewood.
