Elizabeth "Betty" Miller
Sioux Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" Miller, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD and longtime resident of Maquoketa, IA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends in Sioux Falls will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends in Maquoketa, IA will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 W. Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, IA.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 210 E. Platt Street, Maquoketa, IA with burial at Union Cemetery, Maquoketa, IA.
Elizabeth Bertha "Betty" Litscher, daughter of Leonard and Johanna (Rommert) Litscher, was born August 6, 1928 in Dubuque, IA. She grew up in Davenport, IA where she graduated from Davenport High School. She attended Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Moline, IL where she earned her certification to be a Registered Nurse. She moved to Maquoketa, IA after earning her degree where she was one of the first staff members hired for the new Jackson County Public Hospital. She worked in the OB Department for the majority of her 38 year career.
Betty was united in marriage with Don J. Miller on February 3, 1951 in Andrew, IA. They settled in Maquoketa where they were blessed with three children, Deborah, Jerome and Jeffrey. Her husband, Don, passed away in 2011. Betty moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to her children.
Betty was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, IA. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, traveling and was an avid reader.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Deborah (Tom) Olson, Sioux Falls, SD, Jerome (Robin) Miller, Tea, SD and Jeffrey (Lisa Havemann) Miller, Tea, SD; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Lester Litscher and a sister, JoAnn Harford.
Betty requested that in lieu of flowers, friends consider a memorial gift to the Lutheran Scholarship Fund in care of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, IA.
