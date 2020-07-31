Elizabeth "Liz" Norris
Sioux Falls - Elizabeth Anne Norris, age 63 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on July 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 16, 1956 in Denver Colorado to parents Joseph and Margaret McGeeney.
She is survived by a daughter: Melissia Trainor of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren: Erin and Kalub Trainor of Sioux Falls, SD, Enrique and Isabella San Miguel of Tea, SD; two great-grandchildren of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers: William McGeeney and John (Diana) McGeeney of Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Mike Mcgeeney and Bob McGeeney; and her children; sons: Aaron, Dillon, Timothy Norris; and daughter: Meagan San Miguel.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. Any condolence cards you wish to give, maybe mailed to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home at 901 S. Minnesota Avenue. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
