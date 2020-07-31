1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Norris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Liz" Norris

Sioux Falls - Elizabeth Anne Norris, age 63 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on July 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 16, 1956 in Denver Colorado to parents Joseph and Margaret McGeeney.

She is survived by a daughter: Melissia Trainor of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren: Erin and Kalub Trainor of Sioux Falls, SD, Enrique and Isabella San Miguel of Tea, SD; two great-grandchildren of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers: William McGeeney and John (Diana) McGeeney of Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Mike Mcgeeney and Bob McGeeney; and her children; sons: Aaron, Dillon, Timothy Norris; and daughter: Meagan San Miguel.

Funeral services will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. Any condolence cards you wish to give, maybe mailed to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home at 901 S. Minnesota Avenue. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved