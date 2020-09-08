1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Villaume
Elizabeth "Betty" Villaume

Sioux Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" Villaume, 103, passed away in Sioux Falls on Sunday September 6th at the home of Nancy and Jerry Tieszen, her daughter and son-in-law.

Betty was blessed with four children: Bill (Susan) Villaume of Big Canoe, GA, Jean (Claude) Aldridge of Olathe, KS, Jim (Jana) Villaume of Mathis, TX and Nancy (Jerry) Tieszen of Sioux Falls. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Friends attending the service will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing in the sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dow Rummel Village Chapel Fund, 1321 W Dow Rummell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
