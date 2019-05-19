|
Elizabeth "Betty" West
Sioux Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" West age 87, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel and On-Site Crematory, 6200 W. 41st St. A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 am Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow. Burial will be after the lunch at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Shane (Denny) Brandt, Michelle (Kim) West-Nelson, both of Sioux Falls, Stephanie (Ken) West-Tex, Springfield, NE, Valerie (Randy) Svendsen, Yankton, SD, Kyle (David) Sneve, Mira Loma, CA, Jay (Susie) West, and Tallie West, Sioux Falls, and Kitty (Mike) West-McCallion, Minneapolis, MN; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sister Marjorie Tapken; and 2 sisters in-law, Tammy Smith, Yankton, SD and Mary Beth Haley, Sioux Falls.
Her parents, husband Richard and granddaughter Angel, and brother Jack, preceded her in death.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019