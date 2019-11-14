|
Elle Johnson
Sioux Falls - Elle Johnson, 17, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be Sunday, November 17, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street. Funeral will be 11:00 am Monday, November 18, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street. Elle Stella Elizabeth Johnson, daughter of Lance and Laura Johnson, was born March 18, 2002 in Ogden Utah. Since her father, Lance was in the Air Force, they were stationed in Utah and then moved to Washington State. Elle loved Washington and going to the ocean almost every weekend. She had an interesting relationship with bugs there. She was called the bee whisper, because she would pet bees to sleep on her Sunflowers. She had a pet Praying Mantis named Gary and she even saved a poisonous Hobo spider from drowning in her pool. She did get bit but no venom was injected. They moved to Sioux Falls in 2008, Elle attended Christian center elementary, Memorial Middle school and was planning to graduate from Roosevelt High School this December. She was planning to start at Southeast Tech to begin college prerequisites, she wanted to be a Psychiatrist. Elle and her family are members of Sioux Falls First church and she most importantly believed and loved Jesus Christ. She also loved her car, a Honda CRV. Elle worked at Caribou Coffee, she enjoyed being able to work at a job she enjoyed and co-workers she cared for. Elle really loved and cared for her friends. She was always involved in activities and trying new experiences. She was involved in softball, basketball, running, weight lifting, dance and Tae Kwon Do. She had a passion for art, photography, animals and loved the outdoors. Her favorite place besides Washington was Grand Marais in Minnesota. She was loved so very much by her family and they are so grateful for being able to share in her life are her parents, Lance and Laura Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; her sister Lauren Johnson and her children Behlen, Mayan and Mia Rodriguez, Sioux Falls, SD; her grandmother, Margaret Johnson, Eagle Grove, IA; uncles and aunts, Jason (Brooke) Johnson, Firestone, CO, Jesse Johnson, Eagle Grove, IA; and her pets, Turkey the dachshund and Sledge the hedgehog. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Leo Johnson; great grandparents, Elizabeth and Merton McKean; a niece Ryver Grauff; and her pets Dazzii the dachshund and Meow the cat.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019