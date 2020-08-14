1/1
Ellen Tabbert
Ellen Tabbert

Sioux Falls - Ellen Tabbert, 87, of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, Aug. 14 following a short illness.

Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 20, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with the family present one hour prior to greet friends. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.

Ellen Leone Jurgensen was born January 29, 1933, to Andrew Leander Jurgensen and Anna Sophia (Martsfeld) Jurgensen on the family farm near Hudson, SD. She graduated in 1951 from Brandon Valley High School, where she was active in music. Ellen attended General Beadle and Augustana Colleges, earning her teaching license. Her first job was in Alvord, IA. On July 4, 1956, she met Robert (Bob) Tabbert, and they were married December 8, 1956. She quit teaching to raise a family, returning to the profession in 1967, primarily at Hawthorne Elementary and Horace Mann Elementary. Ellen retired after 27 years. Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother, teacher, friend, a church organist and volunteer. She will be greatly missed, as will her delicious rolls, pies, and Norwegian treats.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Elizabeth Ellen; three older brothers: Arval, Orlan and Lowel; and an older sister, LaVina. She is survived by her loving husband Bob; a sister, Janiece Lawrence; three children: Michelle (Dean) Evans, Marsha (Cal) Jans, and Dale (Jamie) Tabbert; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many relatives and friends.

Condolences may be sent to Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 to be forwarded to the family.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
