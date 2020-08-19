Ellen Westhoff
Sioux Falls - Ellen Mary Westhoff (Gaspar), 86 passed away on August 18, 2020 of natural causes at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Ellen was born on December 19, 1933 to John Gaspar and Mary-Krier Gaspar in Bridgewater, SD. Ellen married her Husband Jerry Westhoff on January 7, 1952 and had 8 Children; Jim (Korinne) Westhoff, Mary (Samir) Abu-Ghazaleh, Linda (Deceased) (Lloyd) Martin, Cathy (Rich) Roling, Cindy (Mike) Duffy, Bob (Rita) Westhoff, Tammy (Leonard) Teske, and Steve (Shelley) Westhoff. Ellen was blessed with 28 Grandchildren and 38 Great-Grandchildren.
Ellen had 4 Brothers Marcus Gaspar (Deceased), Jake Gaspar (Deceased), Ken Gaspar, and Mike Gaspar (Deceased) and 3 Sisters Anona Kurtenbach (Deceased), Lois Vondra, and Kathleen Bull.
Ellen was raised on a farm outside Bridgewater SD by her Father John and Mother Mary. She met her husband Jerry at a dance and after a courtship were married at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Bridgewater SD. They raised their Family in Salem SD and while her husband Jerry worked for McCook Electric she worked as a Typesetter for the newspapers in Canistota and Salem. She also ran a reupholster business from her home.
Ellen loved playing Mahjong, Bridge, Wist, and any game that would allow her to gather with her Friends and Family. Ellen will be remembered as a Loving Wife and Mother who Loved Life and Loved Her Family, especially Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral mass for Ellen will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 21 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. www.kinzleyfh.com