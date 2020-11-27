1/1
Ellie Marie Melvin
Ellie Marie Melvin

Sioux Falls - Ellie Marie Melvin

November 19th

November 21st, 2020

Just a little over 39 hours after coming into this world, Ellie Marie Melvin passed away peacefully in her parents arms at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. During that fleeting time she touched many lives and was loved by all who met her.

Born a little over 8 weeks to early and weighing only 4 lbs, 9 oz, Ellie was still able to grip her father's strong finger and respond to her mother's loving gentle touch during her brief stay on earth. She had a few wisps of dark hair and the acclaimed Melvin nose but also her mother's sweet adorable lips. She was born at 10:35 a.m. on November 19th and died two days later at 1:40 a.m on November 21st.

Ellie joins her grandfather, Daniel Melvin; her great-grandfather's, Frank VerHey and James Schmidt; and her great grandmother Beverly Peterson; and her great-grandparents John and Hazel Melvin, in Heaven. She is survived by her mother Leah Peterson and father Jay Melvin; her grandparents RaeAnn and Chris Hibbing; Sharon and Thomas Weisensee, also many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place at Heritage Funeral home. There is a viewing from 1-2 p.m. with the service starting at 2pm on Saturday November 28th.Ellie will be interred on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The parents of Ellie would like to thank the NICU staff at Sanford Hospital for their effort and dedication.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart"



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
