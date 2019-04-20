Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, SD
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
First Reformed Church of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, SD
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Reformed Church of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, SD
Sioux Center, Iowa - Ellsworth Schut, of Sioux Center died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 22 at the First Reformed Church of Sioux Center. A prayer service for family and friends will be held on Monday at 1 PM at the First Reformed Church of Sioux Center. Interment will follow the prayer service in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21 from 4 - 6 PM with family present at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center.

Ellsworth is survived by three daughters, Noreen (Ray) Meyer of Spencer, IA, twin daughters: Mikell Mouw-Uphoff (Dan) Uphoff and Melinda Schut-Tibbetts, both of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Elson (Deb) Schut of Sioux Center, IA; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marcia Mulder and Pauline De Haan; brother, Herlan (Betty) Schut, all of Sioux Center; brother-in-law, Mitchell (Irene) Van Berkel of Edgerton, MN; one sister-in-law, Adelene (Herman) Brenneman of Sioux Center; and other nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 20, 2019
