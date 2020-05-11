|
Elmer B. Veldkamp
Jasper - Elmer Benjamin Veldkamp, age 93, of rural Jasper, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. He was born February 20, 1927, on a farm near Rock Valley, IA, to Aalt and Dena (Ruisch) Veldkamp. Elmer received his education in a country school through the eighth grade. He then helped his parents on the farm. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country from October of 1945 to November of 1946. He made his choice to serve God at an early age and he remained faithful to that commitment until his death.
On December 21, 1948, he was united in marriage to Greta Verdoorn in Sioux Center, IA. Following their marriage the couple lived and farmed north of Rock Rapids, IA. In the spring of 1955 they purchased a farm south of Jasper, MN where they lived and raised their family. Elmer retired from farming in 1988 and they moved into a new home they built, just down the road from their farm. His retirement years were spent helping his sons farm, working in his shop, and restoring old tractors. Elmer and Greta enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in south Texas. They were able to be in their own home until 2016 when health issues made assisted living care necessary. After spending a few months in both Palisades Manor, Garretson, SD and Sunrise Village, Jasper, MN, they later moved into Bethany Home, Brandon, SD in September 2017 where he lived until the time of his death.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 71 years Greta; three sons, Jim Veldkamp of rural Jasper; Loren (Bonnie) Veldkamp of rural Jasper; and Leroy (Denise) Veldkamp of rural Jasper; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Dean) Lerwick, Francis, Jolyn, Alex & Keisha Veldkamp; three great-grandchildren, Kate, Ella & Will Lerwick; two brothers-in-law, Harley Rossow and J.C. McKnight; and a sister-in-law Lorraine Rossow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Verlyn Veldkamp on March 8, 1975; daughter-in-law JoAnn Veldkamp on August 12, 2017; five sisters, Jeanette Beyer, Alice Kracht, Florence Birkhofer McKnight, Dorothy Rossow and Arvilla Veldkamp; and two brothers, Ben and Jim Veldkamp.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12 from 5-8 pm at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Luverne.
A private family funeral will be Wednesday, May 13 at 1 pm. Public graveside service will be 2:45 pm Wednesday at the Jasper City Cemetery.
To live-stream the funeral service and the burial, go to https://www.facebook.com/DingmannFH
Published in The Argus Leader from May 11 to May 13, 2020