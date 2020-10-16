1/1
Elmer Cohlman Jr.
Elmer Cohlman Jr.

Brandon - Elmer Cohlman Jr., 95, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Fri., Oct. 23 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Oct. 22 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include his children, Don (Kathy) Cohlman, Chandler AZ, Donna (Rick) Lessnau, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Dubovik, Mesa AZ, Donald Cohlman Jr., Chandler AZ, Jennifer Lessnau, Los Angeles, CA; and six great-grandchildren, Derek, Anthony, Catherine, Huxley, Stephen and Evelyn. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Chapel
OCT
22
Wake
07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Chapel
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Risen Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
