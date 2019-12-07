|
|
Elmer L. Miller, Jr.
Canton, SD - Elmer L. Miller, Jr., age 79, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sanford Canton Inwood Hospital. Survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Sweeter, Rochelle (Arden) Sweeter, Andrea (Bob) Miller-Bingen; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother, Tom (Carol) Miller and sister-in-law, Darla Nordstrom. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Split Rock Lutheran Cemetery, rural Brandon, SD with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Grand Valley Lutheran Church, rural Canton, SD. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, from 2-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Canton, SD. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019