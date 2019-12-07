Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer L. Miller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer L. Miller Jr. Obituary
Elmer L. Miller, Jr.

Canton, SD - Elmer L. Miller, Jr., age 79, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sanford Canton Inwood Hospital. Survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Sweeter, Rochelle (Arden) Sweeter, Andrea (Bob) Miller-Bingen; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother, Tom (Carol) Miller and sister-in-law, Darla Nordstrom. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Split Rock Lutheran Cemetery, rural Brandon, SD with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Grand Valley Lutheran Church, rural Canton, SD. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, from 2-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Canton, SD. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -