Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Oyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer "Don" Oyen


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer "Don" Oyen Obituary
Elmer "Don" Oyen

Sioux Falls - Elmer Donald "Don" Oyen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 9, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be presided by Rev. Greg Johnson.

He was born on October 10, 1935 in Swift Falls, MN to Otto & Emma (Nelson) Oyen. Don is preceded in death by parents Otto and Emma, as well as siblings Manford and Evelyn. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Lou, his 5 nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and a circle of loving friends! Don has requested memorials be given to the .

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -