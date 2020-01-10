|
Elmer "Don" Oyen
Sioux Falls - Elmer Donald "Don" Oyen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 9, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be presided by Rev. Greg Johnson.
He was born on October 10, 1935 in Swift Falls, MN to Otto & Emma (Nelson) Oyen. Don is preceded in death by parents Otto and Emma, as well as siblings Manford and Evelyn. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Lou, his 5 nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and a circle of loving friends! Don has requested memorials be given to the .
