|
|
Elmer Wieman
Monroe - Elmer Wieman, 100 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home with his family by his side. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the First Church of Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 PM. A viewing will also be held at the Tieszen Memorial Chapel from 3:00-4:00 PM.
Elmer was born in Monroe, SD on August 2, 1918 to Hilbert & Minnie (Ackerman) Wieman. He received his grade school education at Spring Valley # 5 School District #5, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1936. He then enrolled in the Freeman Junior College, Freeman, SD where he received his teacher's certificate. He taught school for three years at Spring Valley District # 5. In 1942 he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. In August of 1943 he became a member of the U.S. Army Air Force 84th Depot Repair Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
On February 22, 1946 he was united in marriage to Evelyn L. Griebel . To this union 2 children we born. Trudy in 1947 and Curtis in 1949. They farmed together for the next 15 years. Elmer farmed and worked at Sioux Steel in Sioux Falls, SD, until 1960, when they decided to have a farm auction and move to Monroe, SD where they lived for 49 years. Dad managed the Terminal Grain Elevator for 21 years. Upon retirement he worked part-time for TM Rural Water for three years and then he began his career of helping farmers doing field work.
On December 2011 Elmer & Evelyn moved to an apartment in Marion. In 2013 they then decided to move into the Assisted Living at the Tieszen Memorial Home and upon Evelyn's passing he moved into the Tieszen Memorial Home in 2016, where he lived out his life.
Elmer was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Monroe, where he served on the Consistory for several years, was the Sunday School Superintendent taught Sunday School, sang in the quartet and choir. He was a member of the Monroe Coyotes softball team.
Elmer was a kind and loving man, especially when it came to his children, and grandchildren. He even got to attend a few activities of his great grandchildren.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Trudy Konda, Marion, SD, his son, Curtis Wieman, Yankton, SD. Grandchildren, Nikki (Tracy) Hardin, Harrisburg, SD, Chris (Marlee) Wieman, Box Elder, SD, Shelly (Mike) Wieman, Marion, SD, Angela (Erik) Bjordahl, Gillette, Wy, Troy Konda, Black Hawk, SD, Brooke (Chris) Wipf, Harrisburg, SD., and 12 great grandchildren.
Elmer is preceded in death by his wife-Evelyn, his parents, his brothers, Francis, Hilbertus & wife Goldie, son-in-law Bill (William) Konda, and nephew Norman Wieman.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 14, 2019