Elna Frances Johnson, 97, of Chamberlain, died peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Sanford Chamberlain Care Center.
Elna was born on July 31, 1922 to Elmer and Florence (Larson) Thompson in Elko, MN. As a young child, she enjoyed dancing (especially the Charleston). She picked strawberries during her high school years for 75 cents for every 6 quarts she picked, ironed shirts, cooked, cleaned and milked cows for $3 a week, and caught gophers for 25-50 cents apiece. She graduated from Lakeville High School in 1941, and married Harold Johnson on July 19, 1941.
Elna worked as a dental assistant for a number of years, studied to become a stenographer, and worked for the Game and Fish, as well as the Social Welfare office in Woonsocket, SD. After moving to Chamberlain in 1962, she worked for an insurance company, and then for Social Services until her retirement in 1990. Elna lived at her home until 2013, when she moved to Regency Retirement Living in Chamberlain. Elna loved her friends at Regency, and will be remembered for her quick wit, kindness, and love for her family. During the last 7 weeks of her life, Elna was cared for by the Sanford Care Center, where she received excellent care, love and support from nurses, staff and physicians.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bruce Johnson, Fargo, ND; Gary (Vickie) Johnson, Omaha, NE and Dari (Mary) Johnson, Chamberlain, SD; daughters, Pat (Ted) Feller, Sioux Falls, SD and Jean Shrake, Chamberlain, SD; daughter-in-law, Linda Johnson; grandchildren, Emily, Jason, Trent, Sean, Christine, Gary, Catherine, Chancey, Cody, Kari, Joel, Andrea, Josiah, Faith, Jon; great grandchildren, Ella, Blaine, Kayden, Kale, Andrew, Aiden, Anthony, Alex, Genevieve, George, Clementine, Mary Ellen, Daulton, Savannah, Rylan, Cale, Sydney, Shelby, Trinity, Corbin, Curin, Conley, Roran Jack, Chloe, Michael and Allison; and great great grandchild, Edith.
Elna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold; son, Wayne Johnson, daughter-in-law, Barb Greenwood, and grandsons, Clinton Shrake and Gregory Feller.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be conducted at a later date, with interment beside her husband in Riverview Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020