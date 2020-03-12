|
Elnore Johnson
Brookings - Elnore M. Johnson, 98, of Brookings, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2019 at San Juan Villa, in Port Townsend, WA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.
Elnore Johnson of Brookings S.D. was born and raised in Watertown S.D. She graduated schools in Watertown and Sioux Falls before marriage to Floyd "Lefty" Johnson in 1942. They settled in Brookings S.D. where Elnore worked as a secretary for the Brookings Medical Clinic from 1958 until 1990 while Lefty taught science before becoming the first Middle School principal in South Dakota.
Elnore was active in the Brookings First Lutheran church where she enjoyed her church circle and bible study groups, help with Food Pantry and assisted living communions. She especially liked spectator sports and tennis. She was always an avid reader, gardener, and devoted mother of three children: Mary Ann McGee (Dennis McGee of Corvallis, OR., Charles Johnson (Rita Chavez of Port Townsend WA), and Marty Johnson (Jill Watson of Northfield MN). Elnore is survived by these children and their spouses, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
