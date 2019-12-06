|
|
Eloise Nelsen
Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Eloise Nelsen, age 91, died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone, Minnesota. A memorial service will follow on December 14 at 2:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone. Inurnment will be in the Holland City Cemetery in Holland, Minnesota.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019