Elrod Kaufman
Freeman - Elrod Kaufman, 79, of Freeman, SD. passed away on Jan 9 at Oakview Terrace. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Mennonite Church with family present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st at the church. Elrod is survived by his wife Harriet (Mueller), daughters Jill Whittington, Caldwell, Id., Sue (Jeff) Higgins, Boise, Id. and son Don Kaufman, Freeman, along with two granddaughters and three Great Grandchildren.
