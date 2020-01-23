Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salem Mennonite Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Mennonite Church
Elrod Kaufman Obituary
Elrod Kaufman

Freeman - Elrod Kaufman, 79, of Freeman, SD. passed away on Jan 9 at Oakview Terrace. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Mennonite Church with family present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st at the church. Elrod is survived by his wife Harriet (Mueller), daughters Jill Whittington, Caldwell, Id., Sue (Jeff) Higgins, Boise, Id. and son Don Kaufman, Freeman, along with two granddaughters and three Great Grandchildren.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
