Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon Lutheran Church
Brandon, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Metz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Metz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Metz Obituary
Elsie Metz

Brandon -

Elsie Metz, 81, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Brandon Lutheran Church in Brandon. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Curtis (Jean) Metz of Sioux Falls, SD, Brenda (Paul) Scott of Valley Springs, SD, Peggy (Charles) Huffman of Tucson, AZ, and Kristi (Scott) Swier of Gettysburg, SD; 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Pearce, Justin (Sarah) Pearce, Adam Metz, Kristine (Matt) Wiersma, Michael (Lyndsay) Scott, Charles Dustin (Jessica) Huffman, Dezirae (Robert) Anderson, Cassandra (Cory) Jenks, Whitney (Steven) Butt, Riley (Kristine) Swier, Cody (Chelsey Smith) Swier, Kaylee (Jacob) Kemnitz, and Brady (Cameron) Swier; 17 great grandchildren, Emma, Mila, Owen, and Ava, Chet and Kolten, Douglas, Braelyn, Aven, Mathias, Alexandra, Mara, Elizabeth, and Jacob, and Orah, Brooklyn, and Eliza; brothers, Norman (JoAnn) Blaalid of Yankton, SD and Dennis (Sandy) Blaalid of Yankton, SD; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Metz of California, Helen Metz of Yankton, SD, Marlys Blaalid of Yankton, SD, and Jeanne Blaalid of Mitchell, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence "Mick" Metz in 1995; parents, Edward and Esther (Evenson) Blaalid; and brothers, Arthur and Kenneth Blaalid.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now