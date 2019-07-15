|
Elsie Metz
Brandon -
Elsie Metz, 81, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Brandon Lutheran Church in Brandon. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Curtis (Jean) Metz of Sioux Falls, SD, Brenda (Paul) Scott of Valley Springs, SD, Peggy (Charles) Huffman of Tucson, AZ, and Kristi (Scott) Swier of Gettysburg, SD; 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Pearce, Justin (Sarah) Pearce, Adam Metz, Kristine (Matt) Wiersma, Michael (Lyndsay) Scott, Charles Dustin (Jessica) Huffman, Dezirae (Robert) Anderson, Cassandra (Cory) Jenks, Whitney (Steven) Butt, Riley (Kristine) Swier, Cody (Chelsey Smith) Swier, Kaylee (Jacob) Kemnitz, and Brady (Cameron) Swier; 17 great grandchildren, Emma, Mila, Owen, and Ava, Chet and Kolten, Douglas, Braelyn, Aven, Mathias, Alexandra, Mara, Elizabeth, and Jacob, and Orah, Brooklyn, and Eliza; brothers, Norman (JoAnn) Blaalid of Yankton, SD and Dennis (Sandy) Blaalid of Yankton, SD; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Metz of California, Helen Metz of Yankton, SD, Marlys Blaalid of Yankton, SD, and Jeanne Blaalid of Mitchell, SD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence "Mick" Metz in 1995; parents, Edward and Esther (Evenson) Blaalid; and brothers, Arthur and Kenneth Blaalid.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 15, 2019