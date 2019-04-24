Resources
Elsie "Sally" O'Hara

Humboldt, SD - Elsie "Sally" O'Hara, 93, of Humboldt passed away on April 22, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm with a prayer service to begin at 7 pm on Thursday, also at St. Ann's.

Sally is survived by: her children, Susan Pederson of Ramona, SD, Stephen (Katie) O'Hara of Madison, SD, Colleen Hagberg of Golden, CO, Bonnie McNamara of Littleton, CO, Deborah (Gary) Kayser of Sioux Falls, SD, Tim (Susie) O'Hara of Hartford, SD, Joe (Janice) O'Hara of Renner, SD, Pat (Kathy) O'Hara of Hartford, SD, Peggy (Doug) Rotert of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Dave) White of Baltic, SD and Carolyn O'Hara of Centenniel, CO; 28 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Lois Stofferahn, Glenn "Bud" Grocott, Dennis Grocott, Gene Grocott, Winston "Mick" (Elena) Grocott and Linda Paulson; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
