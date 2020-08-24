Elsie Severson
Canton, SD - Elsie Severson, 90, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. Grave side funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 26th at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, South Dakota.
Elsie was born at home on August 12, 1930 to Berndt and Maime (Orstad) Aasheim in Highland Township, Lincoln County, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church. She graduated from Canton High School and went on to college in Madison, South Dakota earning a teaching degree.
On June 11, 1952 she married Gordon Severson at Lands Lutheran Church. She taught school in Highland Township for a short time. They moved to Platte where Gordon owned and helped operate Severson Service for 40 years. In addition to being the best stay at home mother in the world, she worked in the school cafeteria for several years. They moved back to Canton in 1996 which she always said with a big grin that we are back home. She was known as the cookie grandma within the family as she made thousands of them for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She always had a casserole to throw in the oven when family or friends would stop by unexpectedly. Elsie wore a lady bug pin on her back shoulder which always started conversations with many that she met. Her grandkids also recognized her as the "Lady Bug" grandma.
She is survived her sons, Mark (Tammy), Sioux Falls, and Howard (Cindi) and Robert (Jan) all of Platte; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gordon on July 16, 2011; her daughter, Nancy Omdahl on February 27, 2011; her son-in-law, Gary Omdahl on April 15, 2015; her grandson Terry Severson on March 20, 2014; and great-grandson Linden Jensen on September 29, 2009. Her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law also preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be sent directly to a charity of your choice
