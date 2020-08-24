1/1
Elsie Severson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Severson

Canton, SD - Elsie Severson, 90, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. Grave side funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 26th at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, South Dakota.

Elsie was born at home on August 12, 1930 to Berndt and Maime (Orstad) Aasheim in Highland Township, Lincoln County, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church. She graduated from Canton High School and went on to college in Madison, South Dakota earning a teaching degree.

On June 11, 1952 she married Gordon Severson at Lands Lutheran Church. She taught school in Highland Township for a short time. They moved to Platte where Gordon owned and helped operate Severson Service for 40 years. In addition to being the best stay at home mother in the world, she worked in the school cafeteria for several years. They moved back to Canton in 1996 which she always said with a big grin that we are back home. She was known as the cookie grandma within the family as she made thousands of them for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She always had a casserole to throw in the oven when family or friends would stop by unexpectedly. Elsie wore a lady bug pin on her back shoulder which always started conversations with many that she met. Her grandkids also recognized her as the "Lady Bug" grandma.

She is survived her sons, Mark (Tammy), Sioux Falls, and Howard (Cindi) and Robert (Jan) all of Platte; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gordon on July 16, 2011; her daughter, Nancy Omdahl on February 27, 2011; her son-in-law, Gary Omdahl on April 15, 2015; her grandson Terry Severson on March 20, 2014; and great-grandson Linden Jensen on September 29, 2009. Her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law also preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be sent directly to a charity of your choice.

www.andersonandsonsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved