Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Village
Elva Brudvig Obituary
Elva Brudvig

Sioux Falls - Elva M. Brudvig, Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village. She was 103.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Village. The burial will precede the service and will take place 10:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
