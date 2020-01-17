|
|
Elva Brudvig
Sioux Falls - Elva M. Brudvig, Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village. She was 103.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel of Dow Rummel Village. The burial will precede the service and will take place 10:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020