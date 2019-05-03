|
|
Elvena Grace Hyronimus
Sioux Falls, SD - Elvena Grace Hyronimus, 88, died Wed., May 1, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., May 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Sun., May 5 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Faye (Mark) Keith, Sioux Falls, Diane (Kevin) Kenkel, Mitchell, Steven (Karen) Hyronimus, Brandon; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Hilda Bach, Clara City, MN. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019