Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Elvena Grace Hyronimus

Elvena Grace Hyronimus Obituary
Elvena Grace Hyronimus

Sioux Falls, SD - Elvena Grace Hyronimus, 88, died Wed., May 1, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., May 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Sun., May 5 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Faye (Mark) Keith, Sioux Falls, Diane (Kevin) Kenkel, Mitchell, Steven (Karen) Hyronimus, Brandon; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Hilda Bach, Clara City, MN. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019
