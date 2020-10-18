Elvin "Bud" Beyers
Holland, Minnesota - Elvin "Bud" Beyers, age 91, died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. A visitation without family present was held on Wednesday, October 14, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel. A private family funeral service was held on Thursday, October 15, at 10:30 AM at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. A video of Bud's funeral service is available at www.hartquistfuneral.com
. A private family committal service was held in the Holland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pipestone County Hospice House, Pipestone County Medical Center, or St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.
Elvin Arthur Beyers was born on August 13, 1929, at home in Fountain Prairie Township on what he called "the tree claim," to Arthur and Alvera (Schmidt) Beyers. Bud started school there but when his parents moved to Grange Township in 1936, he spent the rest of his education in District #4 where he graduated from the 8th grade. He was a good student. Geography and history spurred a love for travel. He farmed with his father and rented his own land at age 17.
The Korean War interrupted his farming for four years. He joined the United States Navy in 1950. After training where he learned to be a mechanic, he settled in Atlantic City, NJ. While stationed there he married Patricia Henry. Their first daughter, Cheri, was born there.
After his service, they returned to the farm, buying the home place from his father. Scott, Brendon and Cyndi joined the family. He expanded Beyers Seed which his father had started. He put in overhead bins and a 50,000 pound platform scale. He was a member of the MN Crop Improvement Association. He farmed land in many locations to spread the risk of bad weather, even as far away as Oldham, SD. Wherever Bud bought land, he planted trees for shelter belts to protect the land.
Bud was active in St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, where he was baptized and confirmed. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer and served on the Pipestone School Board of Education in the 1960s. He was a lifetime member of the Earl Gruis American Legion Post #534 in Holland.
When tractors and machinery were not big enough to farm his many acres in those days, he used caterpillars and designed his own machinery.
After his first marriage ended, he needed a new challenge. Using land he owned on the north shore of Lake Benton, he designed and built a supper club, Edgewood Bluff. When it opened in 1976, he hired Lorna (Boelens) Evers as his hostess. One year later, they were married. They traveled to many countries in South America and Europe and went to all 50 states.
Bud entered the care of the Pipestone County Hospice House and passed away peacefully there on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years, one month, and 28 days.
Bud is survived by his wife, Lorna, of Holland; four children, Cheri Huber of West St. Paul, Minnesota, Scott (Becky) of New Brighton, Minnesota, Brendon of Manhattan, Montana, and Cyndi (Kelly) Gernhart of Montgomery, Texas; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one sister, Norma (Wayne) Koos of Boone, Iowa.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Emery; and two stepsons, Donnie and Brian Evers.