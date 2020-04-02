Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Elvin M. Thomsen

Elvin M. Thomsen Obituary
Elvin M. Thomsen

Sioux Falls - Elvin M. Thomsen, 88, passed away Thur., Apr. 2, 2020. Private family services will be held Monday, April 6.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; 4 daughters, Mary (Tom) Martin, St. Joseph, MO, Beth (Allen) Hallstrom, Sioux Falls, Sara (Paula Pedersen) Thomsen, South Range, WI, Erika (Renny) Swan, Worcester, MA; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, John (Leola) Thomsen, Phoenix, AZ and Walter (Betty) Thomsen, Minneapolis, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Elvin to the East Side Lutheran Church Building Fund. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
