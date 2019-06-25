|
|
Elvira Marie Grant
Malta, NY - Elvira Marie Grant, 96, of Malta, NY, passed away on June 18th, 2019. She was born to parents Alma (Bonrud) and Lewis Rislov, on April 1st, 1923, in Dell Rapids, SD. She grew up on their farm in southeastern SD near Jasper, MN.
Elvira married Glenn Verle Grant in 1942. After leaving the Grant family farm, Glenn built and remodeled homes and Elvira did interior work, painting and varnishing. They also often had many head of cattle and some crops, so Elvira cooked for the hired men. In 1982, Elvira and Glenn sold their home in Garretson, SD, on Elvira Drive, to move to Pine, AZ, where they enjoyed the beauty of the Mogollan Rim. They loved to travel, exploring much of the U.S. and Europe, even tracking down relatives of both families in Norway. Three years after Glenn's death on Jan. 2nd, 1988, Elvira moved to NY State to be near her daughter, where she adored her two grandsons, Taylor and Connor. After living in Mechanicville, NY, for fourteen years, during which time she enjoyed antiquing, she moved in with her daughter Charlene and her husband in October of 2014.
Elvira was known for her warm, ever-present smile, her great telling of Norwegian jokes, her quick wit, and her gift of playing piano and organ by ear, jazzing up every song and providing entertainment wherever she went. Elvira was herself a gift to all who knew her, always positive and giving.
Elvira was vibrant until the end; her heart just couldn't beat any longer. She passed away at home in otherwise good health.
Elvira is survived by daughter Charlene and her husband, Richard (Tick) Knight, two grandsons, Taylor and Connor Grant-Knight, granddaughter Michelle, and her two cats, Sweetie Pie and Snookums.
She was preceded in death by husband Glenn, son Charles, grandson Michael, sisters Pearl and Jeanette, and brother Odean.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 25, 2019