Walter's Funeral Home
201 N Cherry Ave
Bridgewater, SD 57319
(605) 729-2502
Emanuel Glanzer Obituary
Bridgewater - Emanuel Glanzer, 86, of Bridgewater, S.D., passed away on Oct. 30 at the Oakview Terrace Nursing Home in Freeman, S.D. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Salem MB Church of rural Bridgewater. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m.

He married Mary M Hofer on June 20, 1954. He was a member of the Salem M.B. Church rural Bridgewater his entire life.

Survivors include his children: Susan (Steve) Hopkins, Parker, SD, Tim (Chauni) Glanzer, Bridgewater, SD, Tom Glanzer, Bridgewater, SD 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Lois (Sam) Hofer, Salem, SD, Lucille Hofer, Dolton, SD, brother, Donald (Letha) Glanzer, Bridgewater, SD and sister in laws, Donna Glanzer, Madison, SD and Kathryn Kleinsasser, Freeman, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob H & Lavina (Wollman) Glanzer, brothers, Johnny Glanzer and James Glanzer, great grandson, Darren Lee Glanzer, brother in laws, Michael D Hofer and Amos Kleinsasser.

Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
