Emily Jean Gustaf
Sioux Falls - Emily Jean Gustaf came into this world on February 25, 1982, the daughter of Deona (Larson) Gustaf and Patrick Gustaf. Emily was born healthy, but shortly after birth, an infection ravaged her tiny body. She won the fight against the infection, but it left her with a brain injury that would affect the course of her life. She has always been a fighter. Despite a grim outlook for quality of life, Emily learned how to walk, talk, read, ride a bike, hold a job and bring joy to the lives of everyone she met.
Emily graduated from Lincoln High School in 2002. Following high school, she attended a vocational program and worked at Apple Tree daycare, Avera McKennan Hospital, and St. Francis House then at Hy-Vee. She loved working and made lifelong friends everywhere she went.
Emily excelled in athletics and was most content when she was out being active. She participated in Special Olympics starting in 1995 and just retiring this year. She has medaled in so many events that we can't even begin to keep track of them.
Left to cherish our Emily Girl are her parents: Patrick Gustaf and Deona Gustaf; her brother: Bryan and his wife Angie; her sisters: Karlee Bathke and her husband Ryan, Marne Gustaf and her fiancé, Jenn, and Erin Gustaf; nephews: Benjamin, Tayten, and Oliver; nieces: Isabella and Zoey. She will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oliver and Marian Larson and Charles and Gertrude Gustaf and an infant brother, Gregory. Godspeed to our girl!
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 4:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church with a Scripture Vigil at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 23, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019