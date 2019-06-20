|
|
Emily Lodine Overgaard was born to Robert and Betty (Dick) Lodine on March 24, 1955 in Chicago, IL. She was baptized in 1955 and received her confirmation in 1969, both at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Evanston, IL. Emily grew up in Evanston, graduating from high school there in 1972. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1976 with a Bachelor of Music degree in music theory. The list of Emily's musical accomplishments as a mezzo soprano stretches far and wide, having performed with many of the world's finest conductors of symphonies and orchestras throughout the United States. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in Handel's "Messiah". She received acclaim for her work with a Pulitzer Prize nominated project. She was a member of a vocal ensemble which was nominated and awarded a Grammy. She performed Christmas at the Cathedral with the South Dakota Symphony and also sang with the vocal group Conspirare. Her artistry, silvery voice and mastery of all styles placed her in great demand for concert engagements. Emily was a gifted oratorio singer who received impressive reviews throughout her career. Emily especially loved playing Julia Child in Lee Hoiby's short operetta "Bon Appetit".
In 1992, Emily was on a plane to London and seated next to her future husband, a farmer from a small town in Minnesota. On June 22, 1996, Emily was united in marriage to Gary Overgaard at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne, MN. Gary and Emily blended their fields of farming and music by making their home on a farm north of Magnolia, MN. In addition to Emily's singing career, she also taught classes as an adjunct music professor at Northwestern College in Orange City, IA; Augustana University in Sioux Falls; Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN; and Luverne Street Music in Luverne. In 2014, Emily was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia. On Monday, June 17, 2019 while at the Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, Emily went to be with her Lord at the age of 64 years, two months and 23 days.
Emily was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Luverne. Along with her church membership, she studied and became an ordained rural Episcopal priest. Emily enjoyed traveling, being on the farm, being with people, and entertaining.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary, of Magnolia; her brother, James "Philip" (Cathryn "Cay") Lodine of Stow, MA; and many family, friends, and musical enthusiasts too many to count. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lodine; her mother, Betty Lodine; and her sister, Martha Lodine.
Memorial service will be Thursday, June 20, at 10:30 AM at the Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Luverne Street Music (C/O S. Skattum 1397 160th Ave., Luverne, MN 56156) or the Minnesota-Dakotas Chapter (4550 West 77th Street, Suite 200, Edina, MN 55435). To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 20, 2019