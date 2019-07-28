|
Emma J. Menholt
Sioux Falls - Emma J. Menholt, 90, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 31 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM Tuesday, July 30 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include her son, Denny (Linda) Menholt, Billings, MT; 7 grandchildren, Michael Menholt, Sioux Falls, Eric (Rachel) Menholt, Milton, FL, Jason (Crystal) Menholt, Sioux Falls, Derek (Tammy) Menholt, Billings, MT, Paul (Nicole) Menholt, Billings, MT, Kristen (Tim) William, Mansfield, TX, Angela (Andy) Randak, Billings, MT, several great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, John (Darlene) Nordman, Sioux Falls, Loretta (Skip) Randall, Sioux Falls, Helen Ness, Canton, SD; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Haiar, Sioux Falls; her special friend, Dawn Lalley, Sioux Falls; and many loved nieces and nephews. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, a son, Doug Menholt, a granddaughter, Stacey Menholt, her parents, Richard and Susan Nordman; and a sister, Jenny Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Emma to Feed the Children. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from July 28 to July 29, 2019