Emma Lucas
Larchwood - Emma Lucas, age 110 of Larchwood, IA died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Fellowship Village Care Center in Inwood, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, Iowa with Fr. Francis Makwinja, celebrating. Burial will follow in the Larchwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with the family present at the Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. There will be a 7:00 PM Vigil service at the church.
In lieu of flowers family prefer memorials which will be sent to the National Right To Life and the American Life League.
Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Emma Schettler was born in Wilmot MN, the third of eleven children born to Frank and Mary (Schreurs) Schettler. Her family moved to Larchwood when she was a baby.
Emma married Ted DeSmet on January 15, 1929 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Ted passed away on August 10, 1972. She married Laurence (Luke) Lucas on March 7, 1983 who died in September of 1984.
Emma is survived by her sons: Clete (Bev) DeSmet of Larchwood IA, Don (Susie) DeSmet of Cannon City, CO and Dean (Nancy) DeSmet of Omaha, NE; her daughters Veronica (Robert) Weins of Littleton, CO and Jane Heirigs of Larchwood, IA; Daughter-in-law Audrey DeSmet of Hills, MN and sister Clara George of Rock Rapids IA. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 73 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted DeSmet, second husband Lawrence Lucas, sons Alvin DeSmet and Gene DeSmet, Daughters-in-law Tina DeSmet. Darlene DeSmet and Barbara DeSmet, son-in-law Harold Heirigs, grandson Barry DeSmet, bothers Leo, Francis. Alvin and Martin Schettler, her sisters Margaret DeSmet, Loretta Roemen, Bertha Kramer, Imelda Anderson and Darlene Schettler.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019