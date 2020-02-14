Resources
Eric Buckneberg Obituary
Centerville - Eric Buckneberg, 43, of Centerville, SD went to his eternal home, with Melissa, his wife, by his side, on February 11, 2020 following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Buckneberg; two sons, Brock and James Buckneberg; step-daughter, Allie Kaufenberg; his parents, Paul and Colleen Buckneberg; sister, Sheila Gust; brother, Adam (Katie) Buckneberg all of Centerville; his in-laws, John and Carla Pederson of Freeman; two brothers-in-law, Ryan (Annika) Pederson and Jason (Emilee) Pederson all of Sioux Falls; and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2PM Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville. Visitation will be 5-8PM Sunday, Feb. 16th at the fellowship hall at church with a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
