|
|
Erik Sean Bunger
Sioux Falls - Erik Sean Bunger, 37, passed away on March 29th due to long-term health complications.
He was born on April 21, 1982 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Gaylon and Susan (Claussen) Bunger. He attended local public schools and graduated from Washington High School. Following high school, he entered the Army and became part of the 82nd Airborne 3rd BN 505th PIR; serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Upon returning from the military, Erik earned a BA in Government and International Affairs at Augustana College (University).
Erik worked at the Humane Society, and volunteered at the Disabled Veterans of America, and for .
He was passionate about animals and plants. He also had an interest in politics, and the written word.
Although his disabilities somewhat restricted him, Erik loved to travel; recently traveling to California and Louisiana.
Erik cared deeply for others. He was a caring son and family member. He especially excelled at being an uncle; and truly adored his nine nephews and nieces.
Grateful for sharing his life are his parents, Gaylon and Susan, brother Adam Bunger (Louisa), Harrisburg SD; sisters Amy Larsen, Sioux Falls SD, and Rachel (Tim) Rust SD, Sioux Falls; grandmother Audrey Wintersteen, Sioux Falls, SD; grandparents Ken and Loris Bunger, Albany, MN; five nephews and four nieces, and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Edwin Claussen and Glen Wintersteen; and three uncles, Rev. Lynn J. Claussen, Jerry Claussen, and Jeff Jones
A private family viewing will be held, with a public memorial service in September. Details to be announced at a later date.
Memorials can be directed to Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and Disabled Vets of America, Sioux Falls.
Cards and letters of condolence may be sent to the Bunger family at: 222 Devitt Drive, Harrisburg, SD 57032 www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020