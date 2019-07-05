|
|
Erika Diane Hohn
Bailey, CO. - On May 17, 2019 beloved mother, daughter, and sister, Erika Diane Hohn passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in Bailey, CO.
Erika was born on May 7, 1975 to Michael and Diane Hohn in Cedar Rapids, IA. Erika grew up in Sioux Falls, SD graduating from Lincoln High School in 1993. Erika studied massage therapy, yoga, and contemplative studies at Naropa University in Boulder, CO.
Her children, Evan of Taos, NM and Gaia of Boulder, CO, her mother, Diane Van Patten of Nemo, SD, her sister, Vanessa Block of Salt Lake City, UT, five nephews and two nieces survive Erika. Also surviving Erika are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Her father, brother Jeremy, and her maternal and paternal grandparents preceded her in death.
A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held at 4 P.M on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Normarke Farm rural Nemo, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 5, 2019