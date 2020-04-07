|
|
Erling M. Severtson
Kenneth - Age 88, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the MN Veterans Home in Luverne. A private family graveside service will be held Thursday at Kenneth Lutheran Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; four daughters, Valora (Richard) Putnam of Blaine, MN, Janelle (Douglas) Halverson of Rochester, MN, Sherilyn (Wes Grieme) of Valley Springs, SD, and Kristin (Dale) Schiferl of Elk Mound, WI; and other family. To view obituary and tribute video, or leave a message of support, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020