Erma Osthus
Viborg - Erma Osthus, 98, formerly of Centerville, SD, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pioneer Memorial Home in Viborg, SD. Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD with visitation beginning at 1PM. Memorials may be directed to Scandia Lutheran Church or to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. wassfuneralhome.com
Erma is survived by her children, Ellen Brody, Chesterfield, MO, Ron (Valerie Pietra Franco) Osthus, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bob (Cheryl) Osthus, Eden Prairie, MN, Harlan Osthus, Jefferson, SD and Colleen (David) Raye, Ft. Mitchell, KY; 5 grandchildren, Donna Olson, Michael Olson, Peter (Carolina Osthus-Topet) Osthus, Angela (Leif) Bjornson, and Jonathan Osthus; 2 great-grandchildren, Elliot and Lucy Bjornson; and her sister, Alda (Lyle) Twite.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019