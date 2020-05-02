|
Ernest Otten
Tea - Ernest Otten, 84, of Tea, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Lennox Good Samaritan Center. He was born in 1935 and grew up attending school in Tea. He worked for John Morrell & Co for 33 years and was the better half of D & E Construction. In 1953 he married Barbara Hodges. The couple made their home near Tea. Barbara died in 2019. survivors: four children: Ernest (Betty) Otten, Donald Otten, David Otten and Penny (Gale) Dannen, all of Tea; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Darrel (Sharon) Otten, Sioux Falls, Dean (Doris) Otten, Tea, Sharon Coffee, Tea and sister-in-law, Coryel Otten, Tea,. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklus mann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 2 to May 3, 2020