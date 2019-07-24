Services
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
1120 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-2829
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Ernest Schmidt


1933 - 2019
Ernest Schmidt Obituary
Ernest Schmidt

Vermillion - Ernest Schmidt, 85, of Vermillion, SD passed away Monday, July 22 at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.

Ernest was born September 4, 1933 in Menominee, NE to Albert and Josephine (Leader) Schmidt. He attended school in Menominee and served in the Navy in the 50's and was very proud of his service.

Ernest married Doris Stepanek and after their marriage, they moved to Vermillion, south of town to the Heine farm. In 1977, Steve Merrigan joined them in their farming operation, and they later incorporated with Steve and Kathy Merrigan into, Spirit Mound Farms Inc.; continuing with that operation through Steve's death in 1991, and finally ending with Ernie's retirement at the end of 2008.

He is survived by two sisters: Bernice Pearson and Marina Payne, their God Daughter, Callie Beach, her husband Matt and their two sons, Riley and Kellen; Rian Merrigan, his wife Emily, their two sons, Rory and Reece, and business partner/ friend, Kathy Merrigan Manning and her husband Pat Manning; all of Vermillion and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris, three brothers: Roman, Wilfred and Carroll and three sisters: Helen Zavadil, Marcella Peschl and Lucille Ralph and longtime friend and business partner Steve Merrigan.

Memorial mass will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 26 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with burial of ashes to follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 25 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM all at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Agnes Catholic School Tuition Fund. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019
