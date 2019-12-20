Resources
Ernest "Ernie" Tammen, 82, of Lennox, SD, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. He was born in 1937 near Lennox, attended rural school and served in the US Army for two years. In 1965 he married Shirley Rudd. Ernie farmed near Lennox his entire life. Survivors: wife, Shirley; children: Lisa Tammen, Pierre, Dan (Lynn) Tammen, Lennox and Jerry (Rachel) Tammen, Lennox; four grandchildren and one sister, Mae Ludens Rochelle, IL. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lennox. Visitation, with the family present, will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
