Ernest Tyler
Sioux Falls - Ernest S. Tyler, Jr. passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence in Sioux Falls. He was 90.
Ernest Sebastian, Jr. was born on July 19, 1929 to Ernest S. and Cleo (Levenhagen) Tyler on a farm near Crooks, South Dakota. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1946.
On November 25, 1950, Ernest was united in marriage to Donna Mae Jacobson in Crooks, South Dakota. Following marriage, Ernest served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. He served in North Africa and Germany and was honorably discharged in January of 1955 with the rank of S/SGT. While in service, he attended several schools for administration, management and combat intelligence.
After returning to South Dakota, Ernest farmed near Crooks, South Dakota and attended Augustana College, graduating in 1959. He moved his family to Rock Valley, Iowa and taught business subjects in the public high school for 33 years, retiring in 1992. Ernest received his Master's degree from the University of South Dakota in 1969.
Ernest was an active member of various teacher organizations. He was a life member of Grand Lodge of Iowa, life member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion, Iowa Retired Teachers Association, El Riad Shrine, and First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls. After retiring, he drove "Project Car" for numerous years.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna Mae; daughter, Debra (Nathan) Beving of Cedar Falls, IA; sons, Kevin (Cindy) Tyler of Daytona Beach Shores, FL and Steve (Linda) Tyler of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Haley Beving, Mackenzie Beving, Spencer Tyler, Scott Tyler and Madison Tyler; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Jessie Tschetter of Spearfish, SD.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clyde and Bill Tyler; and sister, Faye Wade.
Funeral Service 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020