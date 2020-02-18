|
|
Ertis Osterberg
Sioux Falls - Ertis Osterberg age 86 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM with a scripture service at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 20, at Miller Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 507 S. Main Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Parish.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Lynn; his children, Jodi Beck, Fargo, ND, Jeff (Kym) Osterberg, Sioux Falls, Lisa (Matt) Christensen, Suisun, CA, Jim (Julie) Osterberg, Waconia, MN; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his sisters, Bonadel (Vernon) Anderson, Park Rapids, MN, and Virgean (Darrell) Kirby, Spencer, SD.
His parents, Levi and Myrtle; and brothers, Myron, Leland and Harland, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020