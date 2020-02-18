Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Ertis Osterberg Obituary
Ertis Osterberg

Sioux Falls - Ertis Osterberg age 86 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM with a scripture service at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 20, at Miller Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 507 S. Main Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Parish.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Lynn; his children, Jodi Beck, Fargo, ND, Jeff (Kym) Osterberg, Sioux Falls, Lisa (Matt) Christensen, Suisun, CA, Jim (Julie) Osterberg, Waconia, MN; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his sisters, Bonadel (Vernon) Anderson, Park Rapids, MN, and Virgean (Darrell) Kirby, Spencer, SD.

His parents, Levi and Myrtle; and brothers, Myron, Leland and Harland, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
