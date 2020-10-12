Ervin E. Hanssen
Sioux Falls - Ervin E. Hanssen, 86, died Sun., Oct. 11, 2020. His funeral service will be 1 PM Thur., Oct. 15 at George Boom Funeral Chapel, Brandon, SD. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home in Brandon.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; 4 sons, Arlen (Mary) Hanssen, Rochester, MN, Kelvin (Michelle) Hanssen, Kim Hanssen and Keith (Lynn) Hanssen, all of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
