George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Esther A. Horton

Esther A. Horton Obituary
Esther A. Horton

Sioux Falls - Esther A. Horton, 99, died Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Fri., Nov. 22 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Nov. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Wake Service and Holy Rosary starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include her son, Paul Horton, Victoria, TX; 3 grandchildren, Leesann Horton, Adkins, TX, Andrew (fiancée, Sherry McGrew and her son, Morgan) Horton, Victoria, TX; Priscilla (Billy) Hacker, La Vernia, TX; 4 great-grandchildren, Makenna, Cody and Colton Hacker, Stephanie (Brad) Wagner; and a sister, Mary Krejci, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
