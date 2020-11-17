1/1
Esther DeNeui
Esther DeNeui

Sioux Falls - Esther DeNeui, 93 of Sioux Falls, formerly Chancellor, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage. Esther DeVries was born in 1926 near Chancellor. In 1948 she married Orrin DeNeui. The couple farmed near Chancellor until 1988 when they moved into Sioux Falls. Husband, Orrin died in 2018. Survivors: children: Dairus (Janet) DeNeui, Houston, TX, Maureen (David) DeBoer, Sioux Falls and daughter-in-law, Vicki Paul, Worthing; eight grandchildren: Christopher (Lisa) DeBoer, Alex (Carly) DeNeui, Tayne (Annie) DeNeui, Tyler (Jessica) DeNeui, Nathan DeNeui, Lindsay (Leif) Carlson, Allison DeBoer and Autumn Peterson and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
