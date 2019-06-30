|
|
Esther Doughty
Tucson, AZ - Esther Doughty, 94, passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on May 21, 2019, with her daughters by her side. She was born on March 23, 1925, in Edgerton, Minnesota, and was the youngest of twelve children. She married Charles Doughty on July 25, 1945, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She and her husband were partners in their business Cycle Delivery in Sioux Falls, and later she returned to school and became a Registered Nurse and worked at McKennen Hospital and Sioux Valley Hospital. Esther had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her daughters, Constance Carter and Pauline Green, both of Tucson, Arizona, her sister Ethel Wirt of Sioux Falls, and Ruth Temple of Tennessee, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. No funeral services will be held.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019