Esther F. HansonLumberton, TX formerly of Sioux Falls - Esther F. Hanson, 95, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD was living with her son in Lumberton, TX passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Village Creek Rehab Hospital in Lumberton, TX.***PLEASE NOTE: SERVICE TIME HAS BEEN SET. Memorial service will be 10:30 am Saturday, July 18 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with interment by her husband, Donald at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Beresford, SD. Memorials may be given to the First Lutheran Organ Fund or Habitat for Humanity. Since we are from out of town we request no plants or flowers, please.Esther Faith Willems, was one of seven children born to Henry and Augusta Willems at Waldheim, Saskatoon, Canada, on December 15, 1924. She attended a one room classroom, and graduated from Waldheim High School. She attended Normal School in Saskatoon. She taught in several one room schools. Then taught first grade in Waldheim, and second grade in Watrous, Saskatoon.Esther was united in marriage with Rev. Donald Hanson on July 15, 1952. They served ELCA parishes in Watrous, Saskatoon, Sexsmith, and Ponoka in Alberta. In all these parishes Esther was the church organist.In July of 1962, they moved to Mount Vernon, SD, and in June of 1968 they moved to Beresford, SD. She graduated from the University of South Dakota on May 24, 1970 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Following the death of her husband on July18, 1986, she moved to Sioux Falls, SD where Esther loved to crochet, Knit, quilt, and do cross stitch. If you have a gift of her needlework you were considered a friend. She loved to swim putting in over 780 miles, and was a bird watcher with the Sioux Falls Bird Club. She was a cross country skier. She loved to read, and read over 845 books after her retirement. As a musician she enjoyed Classical Music. Esther was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. In April 2017, she moved to Texas to live with her son, Mark and his family.She was Grateful for her family, her son, Mark and Debra Hanson of Lumberton TX; son-in-law, Fred Fahlberg, Beresford, SD; grandchildren, Nick Fahlberg and Lauren Olson, Jillian and Grant Hanson; and great-granddaughter Paityn Olson.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Fahlberg; and her husband, Rev. Donald Hanson.