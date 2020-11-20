Esther JerdenSioux Falls - Esther Jerden, 94, passed away November 19, 2020 at Ava's House. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ransom Church - Downtown Campus. Public Visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM.Esther Bonthuis, was born to Asa and Marie Bonthuis June 10, 1926 in Rock Valley Iowa. She was proud of her Dutch heritage and loved saying "if your not Dutch you're not much". Esther went to Washington DC after graduating high school to work for the Secret Service during WWII. She relocated to Sioux Falls after the war ended and married Lewis Rose. Esther then began her dream career of being a loving, supporting and giving mother to Jeff, Keith, and Wendy. The children's friends all wanted to hang out at Esther's house and share her infectious laughter, eternal optimism and fun loving spirit. She married Ken Jerden in 1968 and together they pursued their passion for travel visiting every state, several continents and many countries. Esther enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, dancing and listening to big band music but nothing topped spending time with her family. Around the age most folks decide to retire, Esther went to work for School Bus Inc. as a special education bus aide for 21 years. She treasured her special children as they did her.Esther is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Troy) Steinbeck; daughter-in-law, Kay Rose; grandchildren, Kirsten (James) Augustus, Kyle Rose, Taryn and Elise (Stephen Krick), Steinbeck; six great-grandchildren; brothers, R Col. Robert Bonthuis, Lake Oswego, OR and David Bonthuis (Borgie) Ankoa, MN.She is reunited in heaven with her parents; husband, Ken; sons, Jeff and Keith Rose; brothers, Don and Harold; sisters-in-law, that were true sisters, Dee and Donna Bonthuis.