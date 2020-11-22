1/
Esther P. Bakker
Esther P. Bakker

Esther Bakker, age 89, of Hull, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull.

There will be a private family graveside service on Monday, November 23, at 1:00pm, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Hull.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Cindy) Marra, of George, Iowa; Dennis Marra, of Murey, Utah; Daryl Marra, of Sioux Falls; Rhonda (Larry) Anderson, of Hospers, Iowa; Janet Oliver, of Sioux Falls; and Shari North, of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
