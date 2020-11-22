Esther P. Bakker



Esther Bakker, age 89, of Hull, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull.



There will be a private family graveside service on Monday, November 23, at 1:00pm, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Hull.



She is survived by her children, Larry (Cindy) Marra, of George, Iowa; Dennis Marra, of Murey, Utah; Daryl Marra, of Sioux Falls; Rhonda (Larry) Anderson, of Hospers, Iowa; Janet Oliver, of Sioux Falls; and Shari North, of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store